SAA made their third attempt this week to capture the strategic hilltop of Tal Marwan in the Beit Jinn pocket of west Damascus.



SAA stormed the eastern and northern slopes of Tal Marwan, where they were met with fierce resistance from the terrorists of HTS.

According to a military source stationed in Mount Hermon (Jabal Sheikh), the Syrian Army has advanced at Tal Marwan and captured the eastern slope of the hilltop