SAA READIES FOR MAJOR OFFENSIVE IN NORTHWEST SYRIA

/ 10 hours ago December 20, 2017

SAAAccording to local opposition activists, Syrian army forces are mobilizing troops and heavy weapons at the towns of Halfaya and Taibat al Imam in the northern countryside of Hama province.


The rebel-held town of Al Latamenah is the immediate target for Syrian pro-government forces on this axis.
Al Latamenah is one of the many great rebel fortress towns present in the north Hama, south Idlib region. The town was captured by militants in 2012 and has been transformed into something of a base with reports saying that it has tunnels around it that can fit tanks inside them.

