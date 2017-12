According to local sources in Hasakah province, over 100 Syrian pro-government fighters have arrived at an army base just outside the region’s capital (Hasakah city).



Currently, the majority of Syrian pro-government forces in Hasakah province are stationed to the East of the provincial capital at the army’s ‘Kawkab’ 546th Artillery Base.