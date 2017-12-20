ISIS RAIDS VILLAGE BEHIND US-BACKED FORCES LINES IN EAST SYRIA

ISIS sleeper agents infiltrated the village of Al-Gharibah deep behind lines held by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.



According to local activists, the Islamic State raiders killed the village ‘Mukhtar’ (leader) as well as four other civilians during the attack. Those murdered are apparently accused by the terrorist group of being supporters of the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Despite taking place so firmly within territory held by US-backed forces, the militants managed to escape without being caught.