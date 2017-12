SAA managed to foil a HTS counter-offensive in the south of Aleppo province.

Hayat Tahrir Al Sham launched a powerful assault on the town of Rasm Al Saiyalah; however, their attempt to get through the Syrian Army’s frontline failed.

Drone footage of the attack was released by Hezbollah’s media wing this morning; it shows the SAA beating back the militants offensive.

Since repelling this attack, the Syrian Army has taken the initiative and advanced southwest of the Khanasser Highway in Aleppo.