REBELS FORM NEW ARMY

/ 9 hours ago December 19, 2017

rebels

Rebel forces operating in southwest Syria have re-formed an old brigade which technically went defunct over three years ago. The purpose for the re-instating of the militant faction remains unclear.

According to Free Syrian Army media, its long-inactive Tajammoo al Qalamoun al Gharbi unit from East Qalamoun was reborn yesterday after local rebel commanders decided to expand the ranks of their forces in the region.

The number of fighters and type of equipment available to the re-formed rebel unit is unclear at this point in time.

Opposition sources have noted that the Free Syrian Army’s Tajammoo al Qalamoun al Gharbi unit had been defunct for several years prior to yesterday’s announcement.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s