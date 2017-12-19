REBELS FORM NEW ARMY

Rebel forces operating in southwest Syria have re-formed an old brigade which technically went defunct over three years ago. The purpose for the re-instating of the militant faction remains unclear.

According to Free Syrian Army media, its long-inactive Tajammoo al Qalamoun al Gharbi unit from East Qalamoun was reborn yesterday after local rebel commanders decided to expand the ranks of their forces in the region.

The number of fighters and type of equipment available to the re-formed rebel unit is unclear at this point in time.

Opposition sources have noted that the Free Syrian Army’s Tajammoo al Qalamoun al Gharbi unit had been defunct for several years prior to yesterday’s announcement.