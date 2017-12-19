HTS TERRORISTS REFUSED TO LEAVE WEST GHOUTA

WestGhoutaHayat Tahrir Al Sham terrorists have refused the terms of surrender from the Syrian Army after the latter continued their advance in the Beit Jinn pocket of the West Ghouta.

In response to the Syrian Army’s advance, the terrorists launched a powerful counter-assault to retake the important hilltop of Tal Marwan before the government could fortify their positions.

The SAA will now make another attempt to recapture this hilltop in a bid to force HTS to negotiate the surrender of the Beit Jinn pocket.

