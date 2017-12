Tiger Forces have launched a counter offensive in order to take back the areas were lost due to terrorists attack in northern Hama province.

SAA manged to drive out the Hayat Tahrir Al Sham from the ‘Zullaqiyat’ hill and its checkpoint located 20 km to the north of the provincial capital.

The HTS groups launched its sudden offensive at 12:00 pm targeting the SAA positions in northern Hama.