SAA ATTACKS HTS IN EAST DAMASCUS

The Syrian Army attacked Hayat Tahrir Al Sham’s positions inside the eastern suburbs of Damascus, today, following the latter’s refusal to leave the area.

According to a military report, the Syrian Army’s 105th and 106th brigades of the Republican Guard fired several artillery shells and missiles towards HTS positions in the Harasta suburb.

The SAA demanded HTS submit the names of their fighters that they wanted to have transferred to the Idlib province by December 14th; however, the terrorist group failed to produce a list of names.