The Russian Aerospace Forces unleashed a assault over southern Idlib this morning, targeting the terrorists defenses near the town of Abu Dali.

Meanwhile, in northeast Hama, the Russian Air Force launched at least a dozen airstrikes over the key towns of Al Shakusiyah and Al Rahjan.

According to a military source in Hama, the Syrian Army is making another attempt to capture Al Rahjan, as their previous tries failed to expel Hayat Tahrir Al Sham and Jaysh Al Izza from the town.