RUSSIAN DE-MINERS RETURN FROM SYRIA

Russian specialists from the International Mine Action Center in Syria have returned to their home base in Moscow’s Nakhabino, the Russian defense ministry’s press center said on Sunday.

“Servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces’ International Mine Action Center have returned to their home base in Nakhabino outside Moscow from Syria,” the ministry said, adding that the Russian specialists took part in the withdrawal to Russia of engineering equipment and weapons, namely anti-mine machines, BTR-82AM armored vehicles, Taifun and Rys armored cars, specialized engineering equipment and Uran-6 robotic systems.