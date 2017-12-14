HEZBOLLAH TO HELP SAA IN DEIR EZZOR

A large number of Hezbollah fighters arrived in Deir Ezzor province to help the government forces to beat back ISIS terrorists.

According to the source, these reinforcements will replace the Syrian Arab Army’s Tiger Forces, who were recently redeployed to the northeastern countryside of the Hama Governorate.

ISIS launched a big offensive this week that targeted the Syrian Army’s positions along the western bank of the Euphrates; thus far, the terrorist group has seized over ten towns in the last 48 hours.