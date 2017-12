Differences have widened between Ahrar al Sham and Nour al-Din al-Zinki militant groups in Idlib in the past few days.

Gaps among commanders of militant groups in Idlib have increased only several days after a meeting between Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and other groups to set up an operations room against the Syrian army.

According to the source, a number of terrorists agree with unity among groups – for the danger of Idlib’s collapse – and some others disagree for the presence of al-Nusra front.