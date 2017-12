The U.S.-led coalition carried out several airstrikes targeting al-Jurdi ash-Sharqi village in the province of Deir Ezzor.

According to the source, at least 23 civilians were killed in air raids. The reports say these people were of one family including 8 children and 6 women.

A shell fell on the home where this family was hiding.

The family was earlier forced to leave its own home in neighbouring al-Karamah town to escape from heavy clashes between ISIS and SDF.