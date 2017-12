The Turkish army and their affiliated FSA militants launched heavy attacks on SDF positions in Aleppo province.

According to the source, tanks and mortar units of the Turkish army and the Turkey-backed militants opened heavy fire at SDF positions in Northern Aleppo, including the villages of Basfoun and Ba’eiyeh in Shirwa region near Afrin town

The reports also say the missile units of militants pounded the village of Dikmadash in Sharan region to the North of Afrin at border with Turkey.