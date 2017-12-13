250 TURKEY-BACKED FSA MILITANTS JOIN SDF IN ALEPPO

At least 250 ‘Euphrates Shield’ FSA militants have joined SDF in Aleppo province.

The joining took place in coordination with Manbij Military Council.

The dissidents said that the treatment of Euphrates shield leaders and the Turkish army was too bad. According to them, all factions operating under the banner of Turkey are practicing ‘car-looting and robbing civilians’ money’ who displaced from Deir Ezzor areas and the areas of clashes that enter the areas of the ‘Euphrates Shield’ under fake pretexts, including dealing with ISIS terrorists in addition to detaining them for several months in order to enforce the civilian to pay a fine after the car and money looting.

The dissidents noted that all the factions who are fighting under the flag of the Turkish army have one goal: collecting dollars and controlling the checkpoints and crossings, and explained that this is why they daily engage in differences and clashes.