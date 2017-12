A number of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham commanders have reportedly been arrested by the ‘group’s security forces.’

According to the source, Chief Commander of Tahrir al-Sham Hayat Abu Mohammad al-Joulani has issued an order to arrest a number of field commanders that have leaked intel about the HTS supply lines and military movements in the battlefields to the ISIS.

ISIS terrorists have pushed HTS back from over 15 towns and villages in Northeastern Hama last week.