ISIS terrorists continue to advance towards Idlib, capturing more towns and villages from Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham in Hama province.

About 60 terrorists from both sides were killed in violent clashes.

According to the source, HTS has lost at least 35 its fighters, and ISIS has lost 22 militants.

The reports say ISIS terrorists were able to capture Abu Hayy, Rasm al-Karasi, Rasm al-Hamam, Anbaz, Abu Ajwah, Rasm al-Ahmar and Abu Khanadiq towns and villages in the North of Hama province.

Map via NORS.