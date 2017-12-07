5 GROUPS JOIN FSA TO FIGHT AGAINST SAA IN DAMASCUS

Five militant factions have reportedly joined the Free Syrian Army to prevent the advances of the government forces in Eastern Qalamoun.

According to the source, the militants have associated themselves with FSA-affiliated Jaysh Tahrir al-Sham (not to be confused with HTS).

The list of them is provided below:

Liwa Shuhada’ al-Ghouta (لواء شهداء الغوطة);

Liwa al-Shahid Omar Heidar (لواء الشهيد عمر حيدر);

Kitabah Festat al-Muslimin (كتيبة فسطاط المسلمين);

Katibah Shuhada Bukhaa (كتيبة شهداء بخعة);

Katibah Ayeshah Umm al-Mu’amanin (كتيبة عائشة أم المؤمنين).