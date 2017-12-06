THE US TROOPS TO STAY IN SYRIA

The Pentagon confirmed its intention to remain in Syria after the defeat over ISIS to prevent the return of the terror group.

Speaking about the US troops in Syria Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon said that they will remain there “as long as we need to”. “To ensure an enduring defeat of ISIS, the coalition must ensure it cannot regenerate, reclaim lost ground, or plot external attacks,” he stressed.

Pahon added that the military presence in Syria is “essential” to the protection of the US and its partners in the region. He mentioned that this presence would be “condition-based” without giving any additional detail. He also did not determine a scpecific timeline for the US troops to leave Syria.

According to the official data, the number of the US troops in Syria is around 2,000 soldier. Other estimates, however, put this number much higher, up to 10,000 troops.