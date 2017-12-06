SAA SWEEPS UP REMNANTS OF ISIS NEAR ABU KAMAL

/ 9 hours ago December 6, 2017

00.jpg

The Syrian troops supported by popular militias have liberated several villages south of the Euphrates river in the vicinity of Abu Kamal.

After heavy clashes the SAA units have established control over the villages of Ramadi, Al-Maslakha, Al-Jalaa, Al-Qataa, Al-Barham, Al-Salam, Hasrat and Al-Baqaan in east Deir Ezzor province.

By liberating this area the Syrian troops have stopped a few kilometers short of joining the front with the Iranian forces and Hezbollah units on the border with Iraq.

Currently the ISIS defenses in the area collapse as the terror group crumples under two simultaneous but separate offensives by the SAA and the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s