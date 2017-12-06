SAA SWEEPS UP REMNANTS OF ISIS NEAR ABU KAMAL

The Syrian troops supported by popular militias have liberated several villages south of the Euphrates river in the vicinity of Abu Kamal.

After heavy clashes the SAA units have established control over the villages of Ramadi, Al-Maslakha, Al-Jalaa, Al-Qataa, Al-Barham, Al-Salam, Hasrat and Al-Baqaan in east Deir Ezzor province.

By liberating this area the Syrian troops have stopped a few kilometers short of joining the front with the Iranian forces and Hezbollah units on the border with Iraq.

Currently the ISIS defenses in the area collapse as the terror group crumples under two simultaneous but separate offensives by the SAA and the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.