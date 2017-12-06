ISRAELI-BACKED FSA MILITANTS PREVENT CIVILIANS FROM RETURNING TO THEIR HOMES IN QUNEITRA

/ 7 hours ago December 6, 2017

67ui6s

FSA militants have reportedly prevented civilians from passing through Umm Batnah-Jaba humanitarian corridor.

According to the source, militants do not allow civilians to pass through the passageway by threatening to kill them.
The Syrian army had earlier opened Umm Batnah-Jaba humanitarian corridor to give service to the residents of Southern Quneitra.
The militants reportedly took order from Israel and have control over the villages in Southern Quneitra, “hence, civilians are not allowed to enter their homes via this corridor.”

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s