ISRAELI-BACKED FSA MILITANTS PREVENT CIVILIANS FROM RETURNING TO THEIR HOMES IN QUNEITRA

FSA militants have reportedly prevented civilians from passing through Umm Batnah-Jaba humanitarian corridor.

According to the source, militants do not allow civilians to pass through the passageway by threatening to kill them.

The Syrian army had earlier opened Umm Batnah-Jaba humanitarian corridor to give service to the residents of Southern Quneitra.

The militants reportedly took order from Israel and have control over the villages in Southern Quneitra, “hence, civilians are not allowed to enter their homes via this corridor.”