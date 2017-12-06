HTS CRUMBLES AS SAA ADVANCES IN WEST DAMASCUS

The Syrian troops supported by popular militias has launched an offensive on the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) group in west Damascus, forcing the terrorists to retreat.The SAA units managed to establish control over the strategic Tel Shahab hill and continue to advance. The sources in the Syrian opposition admitted that the situation is “difficult” as the militants’ defenses collapsed. In addition to that, by liberating Tel Shahab the Syrian troops cut the supply route of the militants in the area.

The clashes between the Syrian army and the militants continue in Beit Jinn area. Previously it was reported that the HTS military commander in the area, Abu Hazifah Al-Filistini, was eliminated by the SAA.