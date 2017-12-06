AFTER DEAL WITH SDF, HUNDREDS OF ISIS FIGHTERS HEADED TO EUROPE FROM RAQQA

/ 11 hours ago December 6, 2017

00

Hundreds of ISIS members have been able to escape Raqqa and reacher Europe after the terror group struck a deal with the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The deal, revealed by a BBC investigation, enabled terrorists and their relatives to openly leave the de facto capital of ISIS and headed towards Iraqi border or the border with Turkey, while some chose to flee to the areas controlled by the Syrian opposition.

A number of ISIS fighters who were trying to escape to Turkey via SDF-controlled areas were detained. However, according to the Times newspaper, who talked to one of the detained terrorists, hundreds of ISIS members reached Turkey and were able to enter Europe using smuggling routes.

 

