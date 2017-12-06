30 CIVILIANS KILLED IN SYRIA LAST 24H

/ 8 hours ago December 6, 2017
Emergency services remove a body from the site of a car bomb explosion in a predominantly pro-government neighbourhood of the central Syrian city of Homs on December 5, 2107. The blast rocked a street in a neigbourhood mostly inhabited by members of the Alawite minority to which President Bashar al-Assad belongs, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. / AFP PHOTO / –

According to the Syrian activists and organizations 30 civilians were killed during combat actions all over the country on December 5, 2017.

The reports say 5 children and 8 women were among the dead.

Killed civilians in Syria last 24 hours
Homs province – 16
Damascus province – 7
Deir Ezzor province – 5
Raqqa province – 2

