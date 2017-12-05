SYRIAN INTERIM GOVERNMENT ATTACKS HTS-LINKED SALVATION GOVERNMENT

The so-called Syrian Interim Government has publicly rejected any co-operation with “terrorist-affiliated structures” in a reference to the Salvation Government created by the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham group.

The Interim Government has issued a statement denouncing the Salvation government after an initiative to merge the two structures was announced. The initiative proposed to appoint the current leader of the two administrative bodies, Jawad Abu Hattab and Muhammad Al-Sheikh as President and Vice-President in the joint government. It also called to join all armed groups under unified command and to create a General Staff after consultations between the participating sides.

The initiative has also sought to engage the HTS in a dialogue to make the group reject its extremist ideology and focus on the “Syrian national project”.