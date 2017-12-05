SPOKESPERSON CONFIRMS SDF CO-ORDINATES WITH RUSSIA IN DEIR EZZOR

The spokesperson of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Nasrin Abdullah said that the SDF and Russia have established a joint operation room to prevent any incidents on the line of contact between the SDF and the Syrian troops in Deir Ezzor province.

She also praised the Russian efforts to settle the Syrian conflict adding that Russia is a power capable of finding a peaceful solution for the crisis.

The SDF and the Syrian army are currently leading two simultaneous but separate offensive against ISIS in east Deir Ezzor. The Kurdish-dominated forces have managed to capture major oilfields in the area and are preparing to take the last villages held by ISIS  while the Syrian troops liberated the city of Deir Ezzor and Abu Kamal.

