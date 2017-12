A new group entitled “Jaysh al-Ashayer” (Tribal Army) was formed in Daraa province.

The new group was formed to fight against terrorists.

The reports say Sheikh Abdel Aziz al-Rifai was assigned by the Syrian High Command to lead the group. According to the source, at least 160 men volunteered to enjoy the group. Many of those are former rebels and rebel commanders who dropped down their weapons and made use of the Syrian Presidency’s amnesty program.