ISIS RESORTS TO SUICIDE ATTACKS IN DEIR EZZOR

/ 4 hours ago December 5, 2017

The number of suicide attacks carried out by the members of ISIS terror group in the vicinity of the recently liberated Abu Kamal city in east Deir Ezzor has sharply increase, local sources report.

On Tuesday, December 5th, a car bomb attack targeted the Syrian troops stationed on a checkpoint just west of Abu Kamal. In another attack, a suicide bomber detonated himself near the Syrian soldiers northwest of the city.

Abu Kamal was liberated by the Syrian army and popular militias in the end of November. The government forces are currently finishing clean-up operations and preparing to completely eliminate the remnants of ISIS in Deir Ezzor.

