HTS CONFIRMS ITS MILITARY COMMANDER WAS KILLED IN DAMASCUS

The leadership of Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham group (HTS) has confirmed that Abu Hazifah Al-Filistini, one of the group’s military commanders, was killed in clashes with the Syrian troops in Beit Jin area in west Damascus.

The news of his death was confirmed by the HTS leader in Daraa Abu Jaber Al-Shami, who expressed condolences over the issue.

Abu Hazifah Al-Filistini was a Jordanian of Palestinian origin. He headed the HTS militants in west Damascus and was responsible for numerous attack on the Syrian troops in the area.