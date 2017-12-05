FSA FACTIONS REJECT UNIFICATION PROJECT IN DARAA

/ 2 hours ago December 5, 2017

00

The Free Syrian Army (FSA) faction active in Southern Syria issued a joint statement rejecting the decisions made at the so-called Revolutionary Houran conference.

In the statement the opposition groups said that the participants of the conference have intentionally or unintentionally deepened the rift between the numerous opposition structures.

The statement was signed by 15 opposition groups which are part of the Southern Front coalition. The current condition of the Southern Front is unclear as it was previously announced that the group was disbanded amid the rumors about th cut of support from the US-led International Coalition.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s