FSA FACTIONS REJECT UNIFICATION PROJECT IN DARAA

The Free Syrian Army (FSA) faction active in Southern Syria issued a joint statement rejecting the decisions made at the so-called Revolutionary Houran conference.

In the statement the opposition groups said that the participants of the conference have intentionally or unintentionally deepened the rift between the numerous opposition structures.

The statement was signed by 15 opposition groups which are part of the Southern Front coalition. The current condition of the Southern Front is unclear as it was previously announced that the group was disbanded amid the rumors about th cut of support from the US-led International Coalition.