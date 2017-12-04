SDF PREPARE FOR A NEW MILITARY OPERATION IN EAST DEIR EZZOR

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are preparing for a large-scale offensive against ISIS terrorist in the villages of Gharanij an Hejin in east Deir Ezzor.

The two villages are the last areas controlled by the terror group in Syria’s eastern province. The rest of Deir Ezzor was liberated either by SDF or by the Syrian Army and popular militias.

According to well-informed sources, the offensive will be headed by the fighters of Al-Shaitat tribe, who possess detailed knowledge about the area. The tribal fighters area seeking to revenge ISIS the execution of several hundreds tribe members in August 2014.