SDF PREPARE FOR A NEW MILITARY OPERATION IN EAST DEIR EZZOR

/ 11 hours ago December 4, 2017

Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria gather around the al-Khatoniyah lake area after they took control of it from Islamic State militants, near al Houl town in Hasaka province, Syria

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are preparing for a large-scale offensive against ISIS terrorist in the villages of Gharanij an Hejin in east Deir Ezzor.

The two villages are the last areas controlled by the terror group in Syria’s eastern province. The rest of Deir Ezzor was liberated either by SDF or by the Syrian Army and popular militias.

According to well-informed sources, the offensive will be headed by the fighters of Al-Shaitat tribe, who possess detailed knowledge about the area. The tribal fighters area seeking to revenge ISIS the execution of several hundreds tribe members in August 2014.

