FRENCH COMPANY ACKNOWLEDGES CO-OPERATION WITH ISIS IN SYRIA

The French industrial company Lafarge has issued a statement acknowledging that it has committed “unacceptable mistake” in its activities in Syria.

The chairman of the company, Beat Hess, told the French daily Le Figaro that the group was going “through a difficult phase” and admitted that the situation has severely damaged Lafarge’s reputation.

“Unacceptable errors were made which the company regrets and condemns,” Hess said, adding that Lafarge “probably pulled out of Syria too late”.

Previously Lafarge was accuse of co-operating with ISIS in order to allow the company’s facilities in northern Syria to continue to operate. The French authorities have launched an official investigation into the case.