AMERICAN AND RUSSIAN REPRESENTATIVES OBSERVE “FEDERAL ELECTIONS” IN NORTHERN SYRIA

The second stage of the so-called federal election in the areas controlled by the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) was attended by the representatives of United States and Russia.

The two delegations visited the polling stations in the city of Qamishli in Hasakah province to observe the electoral process.

During the second stage of the elections, the voters can choose among more than 5,000 candidates in three electoral areas: Afrin, Jazira and Rojava. It is expected that a parliament and an executive committee will be formed at the next stage by the end of January.