500 PEOPLE TO BE EVACUATED FROM GHOUTA FOR MEDICAL TREATMENT

/ 8 hours ago December 1, 2017

The United National urged the international community to help arrange the evacuation of 500 people suffering from serious diseases from eastern Ghouta.

According to the UN humanitarian adviser on Syria Jan Egeland, the Damascus suburb has become a “humanitarian emergency” and the evacuation will help to save lives of civilians.

He added that Russia, Iran, United States and France have promised their help in the issue The UN is now waiting for a green light from the Syrian government.

“Eastern Ghouta, next door to Damascus, is the eye of the hurricane, it is the epicentre of this conflict. At the moment there are 400,000 people there,” Egeland said, stressing that 400,000 people remain in the area.

