TIGER FORCES TO HEAD OPERATION IN IDLIB

Tiger Forces will be redeployed to the northern countryside of the Hama province once they complete their operation in southeast Deir Ezzor, a military source told.

According to the source, the Tiger Forces will specifically be deployed to the Abu Dali axis in northern Hama, where they will head the operation to enter the southeastern part of the Idlib province.

Abu Dali is an important town in northern Hama that was captured by the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham terrorist group in late September of this year.