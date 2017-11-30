SAA REINFORCEMENTS ARRIVE TO Al-SANAMAYN CITY IN DARAA

Several units of the Syrian Army have arrived to the city of Al-Sanamayn in northern Daraa on Wednesday, November 29th. It is not clear yet whether this move comes as a preparation for the upcoming offensive or is just a routine transfer.

The sources close to the Syrian opposition mentioned the troops’ arrival giving mixed reports about the intent behind the deployment of additional units to Al-Sanamayn.

The city, which lies in northern Daraa just 50 kilometers from Damascus, is a subject to the de-escalation zone agreement, brokered by Russia and the US this July. The deal included the provinces of Daraa, Quneitra and Sweida and allowed to bring hostilities to the minimum.