ISIS EXECUTES CAPTURED SYRIAN PILOT

A video showing the execution of a Syrian pilot captured by ISIS terrorists more than a year ago was circulated by pro-ISIS account on social media on Thursday, November 30th.

The one-hour-long video, which shows ISIS attacks against government forces in the Sinai peninsula, Iraq and Syria, ends with the execution of Eid, who was burned alive.

Captain Azzam Eid was taken prisoner by the terrorists when his MiG 23 jet crashed in the desert in Qalamoun area in April, 2016. He was a native of Hama province.