HTS RECOVER SEVERAL AREAS IN SOUTHERN ALEPPO

/ 5 hours ago November 30, 2017

HTSThe terrorists of Hayat Tahrir Al Sham launched a big counter-assault in the southern countryside of Aleppo on Wednesday targeting the areas SAA had captured the day before.

Hayat Tahrir Al Sham began the assault with at attack on the Syrian Army’s positions at the town of Al Ramleh.

The HTS group established full control over Al Ramleh after the Syrian Army failed to beat back the first wave of the assault.

Following the capture of Al Ramleh, the terrorists managed to recapture the town of Abisan and its surrounding hilltop, putting them in position to attack nearby Azizah.

Currently, the HTS are attempting to recapture Azizah and have reportedly entered the town.

