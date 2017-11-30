FIVE SAA OFFICERS KILLED IN A TERROR ATTACK IN HOMS

Members of Abu Umara Company carried out a terror attack on the Homs-Tartous road, killing five officers of the Syrian Army.

In a statement, published by the group’s leader Jafala Abu Bakri, the militants claimed that they had managed to plant a roadside bomb after reconnaissance operation. The bomb was activated when a vehicle with the Syrian officers was passing by, killing all of Alaa Saad, Qasi Hasrouf, Alaa Hassan, Ghis Ghanem and Khader Issa.

This is the first terror attack carried out by Abu Omara members in Homs province. Previously the group organized several explosions and hit-and-run attacks in Aleppo and Damascus.