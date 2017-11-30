AL-BAGHDADI MAY APPEAR IN NEW ISIS PROPAGANDA VIDEO

/ 5 hours ago November 30, 2017

00

The leader of ISIS terror group Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi may appear in a new propaganda video, which is expected to be published soon, according to pro-ISIS accounts on social media.

A teaser of the video titled “Flames of War” was circulated by ISIS supporters on Wednesday, November 29th. The full video will include depiction of the latest battles of ISIS and the state of the cities that were lost by the terror group.

Al-Baghdadi has not appeared in ISIS media since a long time. In the end of September ISIS released an audio recording of his speech, in which the terror group’s leader addressed his supporters.

The news of Al-Baghdadi’s upcoming appearance comes amid rumors and numerous reports of his death that remain unconfirmed.

