AFRIN LOCAL COUNCIL DEMANDED PYD TO CHANGE ITS POLICIES

Kurdish Democratic Union Party must change its policies in the region of Afrin in west Aleppo, claims the statement published by the local council of Afrin.

The council, affiliated to the Kurdish National Council, sponsored by the government of Iraqi Kurdistan, criticized the actions of its political rival, Democratic Union Party, which dominates Northern Syria and receives support of the US-led international coalition.

“We call the international powers who exercise influence on the Syrian conflict to put pressure on the PYD to make it reconsider its authoritative policies and approaches that were rejected by the majority of our people,” says the statement.