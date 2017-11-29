U.S. FORCES RE-DEPLOY UNITS IN HASAKA

The U.S. army has re-deployed some of its units in an oil-rich region in the northeastern province of Hasaka.

Activist Muhannad al Yousef said a unit of the U.S. army has been moved from al-Shaddadi town in the southern countryside to Rmailan oilfields.

The tiny deployment followed a U.S. administration’s suggestion that military aid to the Kurdish-led forces may be halted.

In response, Ilham Ahmed, a member of the political arm of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said Washington would undermine the campaign against ISIS terrorist and Americans would lose their place in the region’s fight against terrorism if they “turn their back” on their only ally in Syria — the Kurds