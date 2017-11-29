TURKEY SUGGESTS PLAN TO EXTEND MILITARY MISSION IN SYRIA TO AFRIN

/ 7 hours ago November 29, 2017

TurkeyTurkey said on Tuesday it could expand its military mission in Syria to two other provinces, potentially bringing its forces into confrontation with U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters that Ankara considers its enemies.

Turkish troops have operated an “observation mission” in rebel-held territory in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, under a deal with Damascus allies Russia and Iran to help reduce fighting between insurgents and government forces.

“It’s been considered that the observation mission of the Turkish armed forces in the Idlib de-escalation zone is continuing successfully, and such a mission being performed near Western Aleppo and Afrin would provide a real environment of peace and safety,” Turkey’s National Security Council said in a statement.

