FORMER CIA AND US ARMY INTELLIGENCE OFFICER: ‘THE US NOT LEAVING SYRIA. SOME OF THEIR BASES REMAIN PERMANENT’

/ 9 hours ago November 29, 2017

USbaseFormer CIA and US Army intelligence officer Philip Giraldi says that the United States would wind down or phase out its support for some rebel groups in Syria that had proven militarily useless, but also would still maintain a significant military presence in the country.

The United States will retain its military bases and presence in Syria and continue to militarily support Kurdish forces there despite saying it will end its backing for rebel groups,

‘The US not leaving Syria. Some of their bases remain permanent’ Giraldi said on Tuesday. ‘The Turks claim that there are now 13 US bases in the country, some of which appear to be permanent.’

