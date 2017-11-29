SAA STORMS LAST HTS BASTION NEAR GOLAN HEIGHTS

/ 7 hours ago November 29, 2017

HTSBacked by heavy artillery, the SAA 42nd Brigade of the 4th Mechanized Division stormed the western slope of Taloul Barda’yah, where they came under resistance with Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham terrorist group.

While no advance has been made thus far, the Syrian Army is attempting to seize this entire hilltop in order to impose fire control over this large terrorists pocket that is located near the Golan Heights.

While the 42nd Brigade attacks the Beit Jinn pocket, the Quneitra Hawks Brigade and Golani Regiment are beefing up their numbers near the strategic town of Hadar, as rumors of another big assault by HTS is looming.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s