SAA ADVANCES TOWARDS ABU AL-DUHUR AIRBASE FROM ALEPPO

/ 10 hours ago November 29, 2017

00.jpg

The Syrian Army has launched a surprise offensive from south-east Aleppo province aimed at reaching the strategic Abu Al-Duhur airbase in Idlib province.

On Tuesday, November 28th, the Syrian troops supported by popular militias have liberated the villages of Azizah and Abissan from Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) terrorists. The clashes continue near the village of Tel Hajara in Aleppo province.

The operation to liberate Abu Al-Duhur airbase started in the middle of October, when the government forces launched a large-scale offensive against the militants in the provinces of Hama and Homs. After several weeks of intense clashes the Syrian Army managed to establish control over a number of villages and is now less than 30 kilometers from the airbase.

