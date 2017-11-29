ISRAELI THINK TANK: ISRAEL AND ISIS ALLIES AGAINST IRAN

According to a report by the Israeli Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center, the collapse of ISIS means that the terrorists and Israel will turn towards a common target – Iran.

The document, titled “Iran in the Post-ISIS Era: Aims, Opportunities and Challenges”, states that ISIS is likely to carry out hit-and-run attacks against Iranian vehicles moving alonf tha land corridor between Syria and Iraq. These attacks might be welcomed by Israel, which perceive the Iranian presence in Syria as a threat to its national security and is extremely cautious about the delivery of the Iranian weapons to Hezbollah in Syria and Lebanon.

“In some ways, Israel has not shed too many tears when ISIS hit Iran and its allies,” reported the Jerusalem post. However, the newspaper added that ISIS retains significant operational capabilities and still poses a threat.