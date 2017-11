A video was recently released by Syrian government media showing the retreat of ISIS terrorists from their former stronghold of Al Bukamal to SDF-held territory.

Al-Watan newspaper claimed that the terrorists escaped from the city over Euphrates after government forces had surrounded the city.

Notably, this development comes at a time when a document of non-specific origin was leaked detailing a ceasefire deal between ISIS and the SDF East of the Euphrates and in Hasakah province.