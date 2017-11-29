INFIGHTING BETWEEN FSA FACTIONS BREAKS OUT IN EAST ALEPPO

Clashes between two major factions of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) erupted near the city of Jarablus in east Aleppo province on Tuesday, November 28th.

Members of the two armed groups, Ahrar Al-Sharqiya and the Levant Front, exchanged fire on the outskirts of Jarablus. The conflict quickly spread to the surrounding areas, reaching the city of Al-Bab. At least two members of Ahrar Al-Sharqia were killed in the skirmishes with some of the militants wounded.

The reason behind the clashes remains unknown. None of the groups has commented on the situation yet.

The conflict erupted just a few days after the FSA factions active in Aleppo province announced their merger into a new structure named the Second Corps.

